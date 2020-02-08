Man wanted by U.S. Marshals Service arrested in Bluffs
A Council Bluffs man wanted on a federal warrant for weapons possession was arrested Thursday night.
Albert Rocha, 41, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Officers were alerted around 5:48 p.m. that Rocha was at a retail location on West Broadway, where they arrested him without incident.
Rocha remains at the Pottawattamie County Jail.
The Council Bluffs Police Department thanked the public for their assistance in locating Rocha.
— Mike Brownlee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.