Two Council Bluffs men are in custody after allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old man.
The Council Bluffs Police Department said it arrested Thomas Smith, 21, and Hunter Dunn, 19, on suspicion of willful injury, a Class C felony, after an incident Thursday morning.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of the assault near North 17th Street and West Broadway. Police said Dunn and Smith had assaulted the 60-year-old and left him lying in the street.
As officers were in route to the scene, several witnesses reported information to dispatchers about the suspects’ description and direction of travel as they left the area on foot, according to the police department. Officers were able to locate and arrest Dunn and Smith.
Police said multiple witnesses said they saw Dunn and Smith run up to the victim and begin punching him. After the victim was knocked to the ground, the suspects allegedly repeatedly kicked him in the head and body until the victim lost consciousness.
Medics took the victim to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The police department thanked citizens for reporting the incident and helping officers in the case.
