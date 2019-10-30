A man suspected of robbing a Council Bluffs bank this morning is in custody.
Brandon Bird, 40, of Hastings, Nebraska, is accused of robbing the the U.S. Bank, 350 34th Ave., according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Around 10:45 a.m., Bird allegedly entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash, police said.
Bird fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a Toyota Celica southbound on the South Expressway before heading west on Veterans Memorial Highway. A call notified police that he was at a home in the 5100 block of Gifford Road attempting steal a vehicle there.
Sgt. Ted Roberts said Bird was trying to switch vehicles, but Bird fled without stealing the vehicle and fled in the Celica with police closing in. Officers used stop sticks to flatten his tires and Bird lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a ditch. He was apprehended thereafter, police said.
Officers arrested Bird on suspicion of second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The police department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.