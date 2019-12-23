Council Bluffs Police have arrested a wanted man after he barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Dudie Rose, 51, is in custody after an incident on Sunday.
Police said around 8:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a Council Bluffs apartment complex regarding a disturbance between Rose and a woman.
Rose was wanted on a warrant for probation violation related to a first-degree harassment conviction. Police noted Rose has a lengthy criminal history and history of violence.
When officers arrived, Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment and allegedly threatened to shoot officers, police said. After 20 minutes, negotiators were able to convince Rose to surrender.
Rose was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of violating a restraining order.
No one was injured in the incident.
