A Council Bluffs man was assaulted early Thursday morning near 37th Street and Second Avenue according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The 33-year-old Council Bluffs man reported he was approached by a white male with blonde hair and a beard around 1:10 a.m.

The man said the suspect struck him with a "blunt object," and that the attack was "unprovoked." He also reported his wallet was missing.

The victim was taken to a metro area hospital for his injuries, which were considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Criminal Investigation Division by calling 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

