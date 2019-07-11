A Council Bluffs man was assaulted early Thursday morning near 37th Street and Second Avenue according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The 33-year-old Council Bluffs man reported he was approached by a white male with blonde hair and a beard around 1:10 a.m.
The man said the suspect struck him with a "blunt object," and that the attack was "unprovoked." He also reported his wallet was missing.
The victim was taken to a metro area hospital for his injuries, which were considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Criminal Investigation Division by calling 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.