Council Bluffs Police are searching for a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a Council Bluffs gas station Sunday morning.
Authorities were called to the Kwik Stop, 3632 Ave. G, around 10:14 a.m. after a man entered the business and allegedly hit a 35-year-old male from Nebraska with an aluminum baseball bat. The man demanded money from the victim and had the gas station attendants empty the cash registers and give him the money, according to a release.
The suspect then left the business and ran west from the area.
The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 18 and 20. At the time of the alleged robbery, he was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, a black mask over his mouth and nose and burgundy sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.