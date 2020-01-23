A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a drug-related conviction in U.S. District Court Tuesday.
United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Omar A. Martinez, 46, of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 300 months (25 years) in prison by Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams or more of a controlled substance.
Martinez will serve 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.
The sentencing was the result of a lengthy investigation by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force into methamphetamine trafficking in western Iowa and the Omaha metro area.
The investigation revealed that methamphetamine was being brought from Mexico into the Omaha area and then transported to various location in Nebraska and western Iowa for distribution.
The following were sentenced as part of this investigation, and received the following prison terms: Bernave Navarrete, 20 years; Joseph Brown, 10 years; Chris Rouse, 20 years; Jackie Thielen, 10 years; Brandy Kumpula, eight years; Chase Richard, 15 years; Jessica Snavely, 10 years; Colby Dunn, eight years; Laura Rausch Anderson, five years; Manda May Rowell, five years; and William LaBenz, five years.
The case was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, Omaha Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Harlan Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.
The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
