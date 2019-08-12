The Council Bluffs Police officer who shot and killed an Essex man who was holding a woman hostage during a standoff last week has been identified.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said in a Monday morning press conference Officer Paul Damrow was justified in firing the shot that killed Troy Petersen. At the time Petersen was holding an alleged accomplice-turned-hostage later identified as April Montello-Roberts at gun point.
No criminal charges will be filed against the officer.
Wilber noted that Damrow has extensive sniper and SWAT training and officials believed Montello-Roberts was in mortal danger at the time Damrow fired.
"In that moment he took the shot to save a life," said Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody.
Montello-Roberts is facing two counts of murder in the first degree for her role in the slayings of Jerrot Clark on Aug. 4 and Steven Carlson on Aug. 7. She is also being charged with robbery and burglary related to Clark and Carlson killings, as well as the attempted murders of Pottawattamie County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Olderog and Council Bluffs Police Officer Colby McCord.
- This story is developing.
