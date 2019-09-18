A Hamburg man has been arrested for possession of more than half of a pound of methamphetamine
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit conducted a traffic stop in Fremont County on Monday as part of a narcotics investigation. Deputies arrested Jeffrey Cline Lewis, 26, of Hamburg for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to a fix a tax stamp.
Lewis is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tabor Police Department, Mills County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
— Jon Leu
