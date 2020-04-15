An 8-year-old Council Bluffs boy killed after being struck by a vehicle will be remembered by St. Albert school officials for his "great big smile."
Quintin Brownfield, 8, a St. Albert second grader, died after being hit by a Honda Pilot around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues, according to the school and the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The St. Albert family is feeling the loss, said JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations.
“Quintin had been a student of St. Albert since he was 4 and attended activities with all of his older sisters before that,” she said. “He loved being active on sports teams, playing with his friends and spending time with his sisters. He had a great big smile.”
The driver of the vehicle, Troy A. Pokorny, 36, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody and released pending further investigation because he is not a flight risk, police said. Police said witnesses saw Pokorny flee from the scene. Police found his vehicle nearby, according to the release. Charges against the suspect are pending.
The department has not released additional details about the incident.
Medics transported Quintin to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said officers are investigating impairment and other circumstances in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit at 712-328-4948.
Memorials were placed at the intersection Thursday where the incident occurred. St. Albert plans to host a virtual vigil for Quintin at 7 p.m. on Thursday on the school Facebook page, which is also accessible at saintalbertschools.org.
“I was blessed to have Quintin in my class,” said St. Albert second grade teacher Lucy Burgan. “He was a happy and energetic student who had a sense of humor. He enjoyed school and loved to interact with his fellow classmates.”
Funeral expense donations through the family's GoFundMe can be made here.
-- Nonpareil Digital Editor Susan Payne contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.