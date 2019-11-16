Javon Jennings, convicted of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in connection with the death of a Council Bluffs child, has been sentenced to additional jail time on federal witness tampering and retaliation charges.
District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Jenning, 24, to more than four years in prison for one count of tampering with a witness and one count of retaliating against a witness, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
The sentence will be served after his state court-ordered sentence for the death of 16-month-old Jazlynn Harshbarger.
Jennings was arrested in April 2018 and a jury convicted him of the aforementioned charges in February. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with a requirement to serve at least 30 years before being eligible for parole.
In the federal case, an inmate at the Pottawattamie County Jail was served a subpoena by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April 2019, and when the inmate informed his family in a telephone conversation other inmates overheard the conversation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Shortly thereafter, Jennings repeatedly assaulted the inmate who had been served with the subpoena. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the inmate’s case had nothing to do with Jennings.
