A local restaurant owner was arrested on sex abuse charges Wednesday.
Hershal James “Jim” Ratliff, 69, of Council Bluffs, is charged with four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, one count of lascivious acts with a minor, one count of soliciting commercial sexual activity and one count indecent exposure, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Ratliff is the owner of Jimmy’s All-American Malt Shop & Grill in Council Bluffs.
The charges stem from an investigation that began in August 2019, according to the release.
A juvenile female provided detectives with information on Ratliff’s alleged involvement in criminal sexual activity, according to the release.
A second female came forward and provided additional information on the alleged sexual activity.
With this information, detectives arrested Ratliff on a warrant for the listed offenses. The police department's investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information connected to the case is asked to contact the police at 712-328-4728.
Iowa online court records did not list an attorney for Ratliff Thursday morning.
This story is developing.
