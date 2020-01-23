A Council Bluffs man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.
Council Bluffs Police said officers were called to the area of North 20th Street and Avenue C around 1:38 p.m. after a stabbing was reported. It is alleged that two men — one identified as John. D. Zardus of Council Bluffs — were in an altercation inside a residence.
During the alleged altercation, Zardus allegedly stabbed the other man in the neck and cheek with a sharp object, police said in a release.
Police located Zardus several blocks away and he was arrested without further incident. He was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail and booked on charges of attempted murder and willful injury.
The victim was taken to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
