A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly attempting to kill a coworker by pushing him off a southwest Iowa grain bin.
The incident happened on Oct. 10, 2019, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies received a call about a male construction worker, who had fallen approximately 60 feet, or five and a half stories, from the catwalk above an industrial grain bin in the 300 block of Washington Street in Hamburg and was unconscious. The man was transported to Grape Community Hospital and then transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with life threatening injuries.
On Oct. 14, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the man had awakened from a coma. He told investigators he was pushed from the platform by a coworker, identified as Pedro Andrade, 37, of Muscatine. Deputies allege that Andrade had unhooked the victim’s safety lines and pushed him from the catwalk, onto a gravel parking lot after discovering an affair between the victim and Andrade’s wife.
Andrade was contacted and agreed to meet with deputies.However, the sheriff’s office received information that Andrade and his wife fled the country prior to the interview, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies received an arrest warrant for Andrade, and the information was sent to the U.S. Marshal’s Service for assistance.
On Feb. 14, deputies received information that Andrade, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and Mexican authorities in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico, approximately three hours west of Cancun.
Andrade, who is a U.S. citizen, was deported from Mexico and extradited to Harris County, Texas, the sheriff’s office reported.
On Saturday, Andrade was extradited from Texas and is currently housed at the Fremont County Jail in Sidney. He is being held without bond, awaiting an initial appearance with the Fremont County Magistrate.
Andrade has been charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; willful injury, a Class C felony; and flight to avoid prosecution, a Class D felony.
The U.S. Marshal Service assisted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the apprehension of Andrade.
