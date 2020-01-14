HARLAN (AP) — A Kansas man has asked an Iowa judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so that he can “rend their souls” from their bodies.
David Ostrom of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3 court filing that his former wife of Harlan and her attorney had “destroyed (him) legally.”
The man and his former wife have been embroiled in disputes over custody and visitation issues and property tax payments.
The judge had the power to let the parties “resolve our disputes on the field of battle, legally," the filings stated, adding that trial by combat "has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States."
He also asked the judge for 12 weeks' time so he could secure Japanese samurai swords.
His motion filed in Shelby County District Court stemmed from his frustrations with his ex-wife's attorney, the man told The Des Moines Register.
"I think I've met Mr. Hudson's absurdity with my own absurdity," Ostrom said, adding that his former wife could choose Hudson to act as her champion.
Hudson argued in his legal response that because a duel could end in death, "such ramifications likely outweigh those of property tax and custody issues." Hudson asked the judge to reject the request for trial by combat.
Judge Craig Dreismeier said in his own filing Monday that he won't be issuing a decision anytime soon, citing irregularities with both sides' motions and responses.
“Until the proper procedural steps to initiate a court proceeding are followed, this court will take no further action concerning any motion, objection or petition filed by either party at this time,” the judge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.