A Council Bluffs man charged with first-degree murder in connection to the discovery of a body in an alley has been found guilty.
Dubol Koat, 36, was convicted of killing William Josephtong Dut in late October, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.
Dut, 35, was found dead and wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue on Oct. 28. Koat and Dut and were allegedly roommates and coworkers at the time of the incident, according to Council Bluffs Police.
The trial started Monday and the jury took about an hour and a half to deliberate, the county attorney’s office said.
