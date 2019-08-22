A man suspected of transporting an underage female victim to locations in cities including Council Bluffs, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, for the purpose of prostitution was convicted Tuesday of sex trafficking involving force.
Authorities said Terrance Terrell Jackson, 40, of Omaha, placed ads on various websites offering sexual services from a person identified online as “Savannah” (not her real name). A law enforcement officer working undercover arranged a meeting with Savannah in May 2018 at a hotel in Lincoln.
Jackson allegedly drove Savannah to the hotel, where he was arrested by authorities.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said Jackson was trafficking the girl online since late 2017. The release said that Jackson not only transported Savannah to different locations to engage in sexual acts for money, but that he also physically assaulted her to the point of multiple hospitalizations. Investigators believe the abuse was designed to keep the victim compliant, ensuring she would participate in the sexual encounters, the release stated.
Jackson received a sentence of seven years in a federal penitentiary to be followed by an additional seven years of parole.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force headed up the investigation in a joint effort with the Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Omaha police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.