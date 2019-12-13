A Bellevue, Nebraska, man was injured in a collision involving a truck and a semi-trailer in Mills County Wednesday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol reports stated that John Burr, 63, of Bellevue, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 south on Interstate 29 and pulled off into the rest area just north of Pacific Junction. The truck continued south into the truck parking area and collided with a parked, 2012 Utility semi-trailer, driven by Ivan Robinson, 64 of Richardson, Texas. The truck came to rest underneath the trailer.
Burr was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by a LifeNet air ambulance. The extent of his injuries were not being released. Patrol reports indicated he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Robinson was not injured.
The crash is under investigation. Patrol troopers were assisted by deputies with the Mills County Sheriff.
