A man who was a suspect in the homicide of a Council Bluffs' man was killed Monday in a shootout with law enforcement officers in northeast Kansas.
Omaha police said the man who was killed is 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh. Officials had filed a first-degree murder arrest warrant for him in the slaying of John L. Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs. Miles was found in an apartment at 7910 Blondo St. in Omaha on Thursday after Omaha police officers went there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting.
Before the shootout Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol was helping the U.S. Marshals Service track down someone in the Lake Perry area of northeast Kansas around 3 p.m. The person was spotted and state troopers pursued the vehicle, the patrol said.
A trooper disabled the vehicle and the pursuit ended near 19th and Massachusetts Streets in Lawrence, Kansas. The man got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with troopers and an officer from a local law enforcement agency, the patrol said.
The man was fatally injured and died at the scene.
A female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, the Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office said. She was taken in for questioning by police.
As is standard practice, and in accordance with Kansas Highway Patrol policy, the troopers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.
