A routine traffic stop led to a 15-year federal prison sentence for a Colorado man on his way to Minnesota.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said Chad Alan Soderman, 43, was stopped for speeding by an Iowa State Patrol trooper while traveling through Council Bluffs on July, 7, 2018.
Upon searching Soderman’s vehicle, troopers found about 223 grams — nearly half a pound — of methamphetamine and 576 grams — or 1.27 pounds — of marijuana, leading to a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
A loaded 9mm handgun, along with 61 additional rounds of ammunition, was also discovered in the search. Soderman received a five-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Also in Soderman’s possession was more than $3,400 in cash and a digital scale.
Soderman had been convicted of at least two felonies prior to his July arrest, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Soderman was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Soderman is required to serve a term of five years of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.