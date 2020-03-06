A Council Bluffs man, charged with murder in the 2019 death of an Omaha man, was sentenced in the United States District Court on separate charges, a collective amount of 17 years.
Dalton Lee Dukes, 30, was sentenced to 151 months for distribution of methamphetamine, followed by an additional 60 months for carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, according to a release from the United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.
Dukes will serve another five years of supervised release after his prison term, the release stated.
During the investigation, it was found that Dukes was distributing the drugs in numerous locations throughout southwest Iowa. After a confidential informant purchased an amount from Dukes, he was arrested and found with money from drug sales and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.
Prior to being sentenced in this case, Dukes was charged on Feb. 28 with the first-degree murder of 37-year-old Joseph Hellman of Omaha, who was reported missing in January 2019.
Hellman was considered a missing person on Feb. 21, 2019, when Council Bluffs police told Omaha police that he last had been seen in Omaha.
The Omaha police homicide unit began investigating and determined Hellman had died Jan. 29, 2019. A police report said Hellman was killed at 3913 Fort St. in Omaha.
Anthony Clowe, a Douglas County prosecutor, said in court Feb. 28 that Dukes went to the Fort Street house with a handgun and intended to take property from Hellman. Witnesses said they heard one shot, Clowe said.
Police weren’t able to officially classify Hellman’s death as a homicide until December. Authorities have been unable to recover his body.
Detectives had identified Dukes as a suspect in the killing early on in the investigation, Omaha Police Capt. Steve Cerveny said.
In addition to first-degree murder, Dukes has also has been charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. He is awaiting transfer to Douglas County to answer those charges.
Dukes’ federal case was investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Omaha Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Investigation.
— BH News Service contributed to this report.
