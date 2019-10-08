Council Bluffs Police are asking for help identifying a masked visitor who left shattered windows in his wake Saturday morning at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., and the nearby rectory.
The man, who was carrying a baseball bat, rang the doorbell at the rectory at 5:25 a.m., said the Rev. Chuck Kottas, who reported the incident.
“It was thundering, lightning – storming like crazy,” he said. “At first, I thought maybe the lightning set off the doorbell.”
Kottas did not answer the door.
“At 6:15, I heard a crash like busting glass,” he said.
It was still storming, so Kottas thought hailstones might have broken a window.
However, a security camera video showed a man in a mask coming to the door, then leaving and returning later wearing a different mask, Kottas said.
“One looked like Frankenstein, and the other one looked like that Freddie Kruger in the Halloween movie,” he said. “He looked right at the camera both times. We have no idea who it was.”
When it was all over, two stained-glass windows at the church — one in the front door and one on the side — had been broken, as well as the glass in the front door of the rectory and two windows in back, Kottas said. Neither stained-glass window was originally part of the church, he said — both were added later.
Police estimated the damage at anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000, according to the police report. The suspect could face a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 712-328-4728 or CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.