A daylong standoff between a driver with felony warrants and law enforcement agencies ended peacefully after officers pumped tear gas into the car the suspect had holed up in Wednesday.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Scott Miller said a trooper initiated a traffic stop with Eric David Kramer, 45, of Stanton, Michigan, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning off Highway 370 between Interstate 29 and the Bellevue Toll Bridge.
After he eventually stopped, Kramer reportedly took out a gun and pointed it to his own head, initiating what would become a daylong standoff with the patrol. It was determined Kramer had active felony warrants out of Michigan for domestic assault.
Miller said a passenger who was in the car with Kramer was able to leave the vehicle and ran to officers. Miller did not have the passenger's name Wednesday afternoon.
After negotiators spent most of the day talking with Kramer, officers pumped tear gas into the vehicle Kramer was in, Miller said. Kramer then surrendered to police without further incident. He is charged with being a fugitive from justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The bridge reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Officers from the Omaha Police Department, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, Mills County Sheriff's Office, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and Bellevue Police were also at the scene.
