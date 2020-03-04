A traffic stop in Mills County led deputies in a brief chase and to the arrest of a Council Bluffs man who allegedly stole a 2006 Ford F-250 from Omaha.
On Friday, Mills County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit attempted to stop the truck near 195th Street and Allis Road. The driver, 42-year-old Sean Michael Gochenour, of Council Bluffs, reportedly didn’t stop, deputies said.
He led police in a 100-mph chase, but tried to make a U-turn to avoid stop sticks in the roadway, deputies said. Gochenour crashed into a ditch and was taken into custody.
Gochenour is being held at the Mills County Jail on a $23,000 bond with the following charges: felony eluding; theft in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance — third offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of burglary tools, interference with official acts and multiple traffic citations.
