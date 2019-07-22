A Missouri Valley firefighter has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
Jeffrey L. Bierbrodt, 35, is being held in the Johnson County Jail in Centerview, Missouri, on $100,000 bail. He was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
A post Sunday on the Missouri Valley Fire Department Facebook page said: "Jeff Bierbrodt was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case the moment we were made aware of his arrest. This in no way reflects on the great men and women of the Missouri Valley Fire Department and our commitment to the citizens of Missouri Valley."
