Bond has been set at $2.2 million for April Montello-Roberts, who faces felony charges in connection with two murders and the attempted murders of police officers during a pursuit early Wednesday that ended in the 1400 block of Indian Hills Road.
Montello-Roberts, 44, of Shenandoah was with her boyfriend, Troy Petersen, 28, of Essex during the chase, which ended with their vehicle overturning and him being fatally shot by a Council Bluffs Police officer after a standoff.
The charges and bond amounts were as follows:
Count I: Murder, first-degree, $1 million; Count II: burglary, first-degree, $50,000; Count III: murder, first-degree, $1 million; Count IV: Robbery, first-degree, $50,000; Count V: attempted murder of a peace officer, $50,000; Count V: attempted murder of a peace officer, $50,000.
Montello-Roberts is suspected of being an accomplice to Petersen in the deaths of 52-year-old Jerrot Clark and 51-year-old Steven Carlson, who were found dead at separate private residences on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively. Petersen is also suspected of being involved in their deaths.
Montello-Roberts has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 16.
— Reporter Brian McCormack contributed to this report.
