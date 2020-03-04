A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near South Sixth Street and 16th Avenue Tuesday.
A 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly driving south on South Sixth Street. Council Bluffs Police said the driver stopped at the stop sign, proceeded into the intersection and collided with a 2014 Honda motorcycle that was driving east on 16th Avenue.
The motorcycle did not have a stop sign, police said. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The driver of the Jeep was given a citation for entering an unsafe roadway, police said.
