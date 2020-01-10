On National Law Enforcement Day, both the Council Bluffs Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t have any celebrations planned.
However, that didn’t stop the community from showing support.
“I appreciate everyone’s kind words and all the support they provide us. We just like to say we’re thankful the day is recognized,” Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose said.
Support was shown through community organizations like MICAH House, the Council Bluffs Public Library, the City of Council Bluffs — Municipal Government and more via social media.
Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said a few words on how the library and police work together in a video on the library’s Facebook page.
“We’ve worked with the library staff for several years now by having off-duty officers there during certain times of a day,” Carmody said.
Through this program, Carmody said this both keeps the library safe and is one way officers can meet with community members.
Individual citizens and businesses also showed support through social media or with food.
Orsi’s Italian Bakery & Pizzeria in Omaha provided free pizza to the Council Bluffs Police Department office Wednesday.
Thursday morning, someone brought bagels and cookies for the officers to celebrate. Officers were unsure at the time who had provided the food.
“We have a great working relationship with the community and are very blessed to have people who are supportive of us here,” said Lt. Keith Jones of the Council Bluffs Police Department.
However, not every day is Law Enforcement Day, and most situations involving officers, secretary and other staff are “intensely negative,” Jones said.
This can be especially difficult for new officers and seeing all that negativity from bad situations can be difficult.
“They come in with aspirations of helping the public, and then they’re thrown into a situation where (the public) either isn’t happy with them or the decisions they have to render,” Jones said. “That’s tough.”
The police work over 57,000 calls a year. These calls range anywhere from handling suspicious items, aiding homeless individuals, investigating murders or theft.
Officers are updated on law changes, training and are often dealing with difficult situations, Jones said. He offered a few ways for the community to help.
Ways to help include staying calm after a traffic accident, talking to neighbors if there are issues and leaving a situation to the police if you call 911.
Jones thanked supportive organizations in the area.
“You typically don’t call the cops if you’re having a good day, so we just ask that you pause. If you see a police officer, wave to them and keep them in your prayers,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.