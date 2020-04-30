A 27-year-old Nebraska man was arrested Wednesday for indecent exposure near a local park.
Witnesses told police they saw the man masturbating in his vehicle near Sternhill Park at 1031 N. Eighth St., according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Police said they had “probable enough cause” that he was committing the act and placed him under arrest. The man allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle when instructed, and resisted arrest while being cuffed, police said.
The man was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail. He faces charges for indecent exposure (a serious misdemeanor), sex act within view and interference with official acts and disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanors).
His bond was set at $1,000.
