Police are investigating a possible link between a deadly officer-involved shooting following a multi-agency pursuit and dead body discovered at a residence on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, a Pottawattamie County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near 205th Street and Juniper Road at about 2:15 a.m.
The driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit. During the chase, several shots were fired at the deputy from the vehicle, which authorities have described as a green 1997 Dodge Ram. The deputy then lost visual contact with suspect.
The vehicle was then spotted heading southbound into city limits by Council Bluffs police officers. Another chase began, with the suspect again firing shots at the pursuing officers, striking at least one police vehicle. The suspect was on Indian Hills Drive with officers on his tail when the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled onto its side.
Officers quickly surrounded the truck, which they said was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger. Reports say the driver was brandishing two guns: one pointed at the passenger, the other at the officers on the scene.
According to the release, the driver refused the officers’ repeated directions to put down the firearms. One officer fired a round at the suspect, striking him in the head, ending what police are calling a hostage situation.
The suspect was killed.
Later at about 12:30 p.m., Pottawattamie County Communications fielded what was believed to be a medical call from a residence at the 200 block of Yellow Pole Road. Pottawattamie County deputies and Council Bluffs police officers responded to the call. Inside the residence was the body of a 51-year-old man.
Investigators looking into the matters have reportedly discovered information potentially tying the fatal pursuit with the death of the man on Yellow Pole Road.
Details were sparse Wednesday, as officers with both agencies, as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations worked the case. According to the release, “due to the complexity of the investigations, the need to notify family, and to follow up on additional levels, will not be releasing any further information.”
A press conference is slated for today Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Council Bluffs Police Department, at which more details related to the events are expected to be made public.
