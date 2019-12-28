A suspect that allegedly hid meth in a body cavity didn’t get away with it.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen J. McGinnis, 26, of North Platte, Nebraska and Pamela L. Cahoy, 36, of Thurman, around 12:49 a.m. on Friday.
Sheriff’s deputies stopped the pair for speeding in the area of 200th Street and 200th Avenue near Percival, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said. The office said deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered a brown liquid that field tested positive for methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office said at the Fremont County Jail officials discovered Cahoy had a crystalline substance that field tested positive for meth in a body cavity.
McGinnis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and Cahoy was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing drugs into a correctional facility.
No court records on the pair were available online as of Friday afternoon.
