An Omaha man and Council Bluffs juvenile were arrested in connection to a robbery at Kwik Shop this morning.
Officers were dispatched at 2:18 a.m. to the gas station at 3632 Avenue G.
Christopher Reed, 18, allegedly entered the store, waved a black handgun and demanded money, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. He left with an unknown amount of cash. At the time of the report, police said they learned Reed was with a 17-year-old girl.
A witness call at 2:33 a.m. reported Reed and the girl at the foot of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. After a brief chase, the girl was arrested on the Iowa side and taken into questioning, the police stated.
Reed was located by the Omaha Police Department in Omaha. After interviews and evidence collection, the girl was placed at the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs and charged with first-degree robbery. Reed is being held in Omaha, according to the release, awaiting extradition to Iowa.
