United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Monday that Mathew William Finken, 44, of Omaha was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Court Senior Judge Robert W. Pratt.
Finken was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Finken was arrested by Council Bluffs Police Department officers on Jan. 25. At the time of his arrest, Finken was in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials and over $800.
When Finken pleaded guilty on April 15, he admitted he intended to sell the methamphetamine he had in his possession.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The matter was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
