An Omaha man has been sentenced on charges stemming from an attempt to engage in illegal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.
John D. Nielsen Sr., 40, of Omaha, was sentenced to three years in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Nielsen's prison term be followed by five years of supervised release.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in February, Nielsen arranged a meeting at a Council Bluffs motel with a person that the defendant thought was a 15-year-old girl for the purpose of having a sexual encounter. The "girl" was in fact an undercover police officer.
Nielsen traveled from Omaha to Council Bluffs and was arrested when he arrived at the motel.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Omaha Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln (Nebraska) Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
