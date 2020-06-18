A 23-year-old Omaha man was sentenced more than seven years in prison for the attempted armed robbery of Cobalt Credit Union in Council Bluffs.
Tevonta Tiller was sentenced to 94 months (almost eight years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa.
On the morning of Jan. 25, 2019, Tiller and an accomplice entered the outer doors of the bank with a pistol and a large bag, but could not get inside the lobby because of the locked doors, according to the release.
The men left the scene and returned to their stolen vehicle, only to abandon the car across the street.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Papillion Police Department, La Vista Police Department K-9 Unit and the Great Plains Violent Crimes Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.