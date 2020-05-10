An Omaha man has been sentenced to three years in prison after a bank robbery conviction.
Patrick Spagnotti, 50, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Spagnotti was sentenced to 36 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
On April 5, 2019, Spagnotti handed a note to a teller at a U.S. Bank in Council Bluffs that demanded money and the teller gave Spagnotti $4,335 in cash. Once Spagnotti left the bank, law enforcement attempted to stop and pull him over, but Spagnotti accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph. Law enforcement eventually executed a controlled stop of the vehicle and arrested Spagnotti. The cash was recovered by law enforcement.
Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office that David Walling, Jr., 37, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison by Goodgame Ebinger for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Walling was sentenced to 134 months in prison to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.
On July 13, 2019, law enforcement attempted to stop Walling, who was operating a motorcycle, in a parking garage in Council Bluffs. Walling failed to stop for police and took off at a high rate of speed.
Walling was stopped before he could exit the parking garage. At the time of Walling’s arrest, he was found in possession of 43.34 grams of methamphetamine.
