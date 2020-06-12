Omaha police have identified the man who was found dead Thursday in an Omaha apartment.
John L. Miles, 41, of Council Bluffs, was found in an apartment at 7910 Blondo St. after Omaha police officers went there just after noon to investigate a report of a shooting.
Police said Thursday they are looking for 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh in connection with the homicide. Authorities have filed an arrest warrant for him.
If you see Hirsh, police said, you should call 911 and not approach him.
Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
