Shortly after 7 p.m Thursday, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at 69244 Lyman St. in Griswold.

The victim, Chase Jones, 22, of Atlantic, was transported by Griswold Rescue to Cass County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday July 13, 2019, at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Des Moines.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

