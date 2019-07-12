Shortly after 7 p.m Thursday, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at 69244 Lyman St. in Griswold.
The victim, Chase Jones, 22, of Atlantic, was transported by Griswold Rescue to Cass County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday July 13, 2019, at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Des Moines.
The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.