A Council Bluffs man stabbed a family member in the back on Christmas, according to police.
The Council Bluffs Police Department was called at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding a stabbing in the 800 block of Harrison Street in Council Bluffs.
Dwight Poore was upset with the victim over allegations that the victim had sexually abused a member of the family, according to a release from the police department. Poore pulled out a knife during the confrontation and allegedly stabbed the man in the back, according to police.
As Poore attempted to leave the scene he cut his wife's hand with the same knife.
Shortly after the confrontation Dwight Poore was found. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of willful injury and taken into custody without further incident.
Attempts to reach police regarding the status of an investigation into the sexual abuse allegations were unsuccessful Thursday morning. The Nonpareil is not naming the victim pending an update regarding any possible charges related to the allegations.
