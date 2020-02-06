The Atlantic Police Department arrested a man Thursday who is allegedly connected to a burglary at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
A stolen pickup truck found in Red Oak Wednesday allegedly connected 45-year-old Stuart James Andrew Sellers to a burglary that happened Tuesday at the Iowa hospital, according to the Red Oak Police Department.
Red Oak Police assisted the UI Police Department Tuesday in identifying the male suspect, who allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of electronic equipment, printers, phones, personal belongings and other miscellaneous equipment, according to a press release.
Red Oak Police located Sellers, but he reportedly fled from officers on foot near the 100 block of West Washington in Red Oak on Tuesday. Sellers continued running into a creek, but officers slipped on ice and fell to the ground, losing distance from Sellers and ending the foot pursuit, police said.
A perimeter was established and three K-9 units from Montgomery, Mills and Fremont Counties were called for assistance. The K-9 units were able to track Sellers for two blocks. A drone was also used but found no trace of Sellers, police said.
Officers discontinued their search at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, but were able to recover most of the electronic equipment, printers, phones, personal belongings and miscellaneous equipment stolen from the hospital.
On Wednesday morning, Red Oak Police were notified that a 2006 White Chevrolet extended cab pickup was parked in an alley behind 709 E. Nuckols St. in Red Oak. The vehicle was reported stolen at 1:23 a.m. Officers obtained security footage and identified Sellers as the driver of the pickup, making the stolen vehicle a direct correlation to the University of Iowa incident, police said.
Sellers was transported from Atlantic to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held on suspicion of interference with official acts — aggravated misdemeanor — and theft in the second degree, a Class D felony, according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.