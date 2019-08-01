UPDATE - Authorities have arrested 37-year-old Brandy Clark in Glenwood. This story is developing. More information to come.
----
Glenwood Police are searching for 37-year-old Brandy Clark, who allegedly shot a 34-year-old man several times inside a home near Third and Vine Streets in Glenwood.
According to reports from the Mills County Attorney's Office, Glenwood police responded to a call at about 8:30 Tuesday evening, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, whose name has not been released, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Omaha. No further information is available about his condition.
After responding to the call, police evacuated houses around the scene and set up barricades until it was determined that Clark had fled the area.
"The matter is currently under investigation and we're still looking for the suspect," said Glenwood Police Captain Pat Martin.
Authorities are advising the public that Clark could be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Clark's whereabouts is urged to call the Glenwood Police Department at 712-527-4844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.