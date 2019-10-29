Council Bluffs Police have identified the body of a man found wrapped in a sheet in an alley Monday.
William Josephtong Dut, 35, of Council Bluffs was found by a passerby in an alley on Ninth Street between Second and Third Avenues in Council Bluffs, according to police. Authorities are investigating it as a suspicious death.
The Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory in Ankeny performed an autopsy on the body Tuesday. Police said the cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police department at 712-328-4765 or contact Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
