Council Bluffs Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a pizza restaurant early Thursday morning.
Police reports stated officers were called to Domino’s Pizza, 2004 W. Broadway, shortly after midnight Thursday. An employee told officers that as he was taking out the trash, two men wearing ski masks approached. One of the men reportedly pointed a handgun at the employee and walked into the business.
Once inside, the men took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business in an unknown direction, reports stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.