Council Bluffs police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man, calling his death suspicious.
The man, identified as Jerrot Clark, had been found dead inside his home about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 2103 Sixth Ave., said Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Ted Roberts. Police declined to say what caused the man’s death.
Anyone with information on Clark’s death was asked to call police at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
