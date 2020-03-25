A man is in custody facing attempted murder charges after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Council Bluffs apartment complex.
Michael Kuder, 26, was arrested after he fired several shots at an occupied vehicle at Sherwood Apartments, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Sgt. Ed Carlson said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 a.m. on the report of an active shooter. Police found Kuder laying in a creek bed behind the apartments at 209 Sherwood Court. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Police said Kuder fired several times at a vehicle occupied by a man, striking the vehicle once. Kuder then allegedly threatened to shoot another victim before that person left the area in a vehicle.
Police said Kuder approached both victims at random and they did not know Kuder personally. Police said the man was the only suspect and “severely mentally disturbed” or “under the influence.”
Kuder was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for evaluation. Police recovered a handgun and a knife at the scene.
“Whenever there’s one, you always think there’s two,” Carlson said of the K-9 unit looking for additional weapons on the scene. “Taking the extra steps to make sure the area’s secured.”
Carlson said there was no further threat to the public.
“I’m very, very relieved that nobody was injured,” Carlson said. “We’re glad we (have) him in custody.”
Police said when Kuder is released from the hospital, he will be charged with attempted murder and first-degree harassment. An investigation into the case continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.