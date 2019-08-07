The Council Bluffs Police Department issued a statement saying Wednesday morning's officer-involved shooting may be connected to the discovery of a body found inside a residence on Yellow Pole Road.
On Wednesday, at approximately 12:29 p.m., the Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a call to a residence in the 200 block of Yellow Pole Road. Pottawattamie County Deputies and Council Bluffs Police officers responded and discovered a dead 51 year-old man inside the residence, a statement from Council Bluffs Police said.
At the same time, authorities are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that took place in the 1400 block of Indian Hills Road, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
At approximately 2:15 a.m., a deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a green 1997 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 205th Street and Juniper Road, authorities said. The driver of the pickup refused to stop and a pursuit commenced. The deputy reported that several gunshots were fired at him, from the interior of the pickup, during the short pursuit. The pickup was able to elude the deputy, who lost sight of the vehicle.
The Dodge pickup drove southbound into Council Bluffs on Railroad Avenue, where it was spotted by Council Bluffs police officers, who then attempted to pull over the driver. Another pursuit began and shots were fired out of the pickup at the pursuing officers. One marked Council Bluffs Police Department SUV was struck by the gunfire. The pickup left Railroad Avenue and entered onto Indian Hills Drive. In the 1400 block of Indian Hills, the driver lost control of the truck and the vehicle rolled onto its side.
Several officers surrounded the pickup, which was occupied by a male, who had been driving, and a female passenger. Officers could see that the male was armed with two firearms; one was pointed at the female, while the other was pointed outside of the wrecked truck, in the direction of officers, according to police.
Officers attempted to convince the driver to put down his weapons and to surrender, but he refused. An officer at the scene fired one round at the driver, striking him in the head, ending the hostage situation. The female was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for a precautionary exam.
The names of the deceased driver, the female hostage and the officers/deputies involved will not be released until a later time in the investigation. No officers or deputies were injured during the pursuits or hostage incident.
The incident is being investigated by the State of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance being provided by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, information developed during both of investigations indicates that they are "tied together."
"Due to the complexity of the investigations, the need to notify family, and to follow up on additional leads we will not be releasing any further information until (Thursday) morning," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.