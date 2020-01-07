A local police officer spent New Year’s Day trying to keep 2020 from coming in with a bang.
On Jan. 1, Council Bluffs Police Department bomb technicians were notified about a possible grenade that was brought to the Council Bluffs Fire Department headquarters in downtown Council Bluffs.
Officer Scott Halbrook, one of two certified bomb technicians for the city, responded. Upon further inspection, he found it was a paperweight made to look like a grenade.
“We had to make sure it wasn’t something somebody built to try and fool us that it was a real hand grenade,” Halbrook said. “But it was not a real device.”
Multiple visual cues gave away that the object was not an active grenade, although those indicators are trade secrets, he said.
Bomb technician training includes hazmat school and an FBI Hazardous Devices school in Alabama. Afterwards, there were five weeks of bomb technician training. Additional classes include ordinance identification as well as basic and advanced electronics.
The department gets called in about suspicious items roughly three to four times a month, Halbrook said. Around 90% of those calls are on objects manufactured to never be explosives.
Some items called in have included backpacks left in unusual areas or objects similar to the hand grenade that were never active.
Examples include grenades kept by WWII veterans as souvenirs, or old sticks of dynamite kept by farmers. Dynamite sticks deteriorate over time and the bomb squad disposes of them safely, Halbrook said.
Possible explosives have been taken to the fire department multiple times before. In addition to Halbrook and another bomb technician at the police department, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office has two bomb technicians and there is a bomb technician at the State Fire Marshal Office’s regional location.
“Obviously in a best case scenario, we advise people not to move an item they’re not 100% sure about,” Halbrook said.
He warned that some explosives like aerial grenades and other devices could be activated by rotation.
Some active devices could be based on timers or detonate if moved enough, he said.
“If at any time you find an item that you’re unsure about that looks suspicious, call (911),” Halbrook said.
