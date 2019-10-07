Council Bluffs Police are searching for a man after several windows were allegedly broken out at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., Saturday morning.
Surveillance shows the man, who wore two different masks at two different times, approach the church first at 5:25 a.m. and then again at 6:20 a.m. with a baseball bat, according to police.
Police said he came and left the property on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 712-328-4728 or CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.
This story is developing.
