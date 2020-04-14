Council Bluffs police are searching for a 43-year-old man in connection with a shooting early Monday that injured a woman.
Investigators are attempting to locate Robert Brokman, who is suspected of firing shots shortly after 2 a.m. near the 700 block of South 32nd Street on the west side of the city. When officers arrived, they located a woman with minor injuries and four shotgun shell casings at the scene.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
