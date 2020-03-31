Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery at D&S Express, 1220 N. 25th St., that occurred Monday around 8:12 p.m.
The man allegedly entered the store with a black handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Police described the suspect as a skinny white mile, 5 foot, 8 to 10 inches tall with visible acne scars, according to the release. He was wearing a white baseball hat with sunglasses on top of the hat, a black jacket, blue jeans.
No one was injured during the robbery. This investigation is ongoing.
